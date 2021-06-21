Ricky Gervais Shares Hilarious Stand Up Routine Of What Twitter Is Actually Like

@rickygervais/Twitter

Ricky Gervais has perfectly called out people on Twitter who take his tweets too personally.

The comedian and After Life actor boasts an impressive 14.4 million followers on the platform, though many of them apparently often find themselves offended by what he says.

In light of this, Gervais called them out as part of a skit during one of his stand up routines.

Joking that people on Twitter think the ‘world revolves around them,’ the 59-year-old said, ‘I’m not tweeting anyone, I’m just tweeting. I don’t know who’s following me. […] They could be following me without me knowing, choose to read my tweet, and take that personally’.

The comedian then compared this to seeing an advert in a public place and being angry at it because they don’t want what’s being advertised.

He said:

[Taking my tweets personally is like] going into a town square, seeing a big notice board and there’s a notice with guitar lessons, and you go, ‘But I don’t f*cking want guitar lessons!’

He then mimics someone calling the number on the notice, saying to the person on the other end of the imaginary phone, ‘Are you giving guitar lessons? I don’t f*cking want any.’

PA Images

Gervais continues, ‘Fine, it’s not for you then. Just walk away’, implying this is what people on Twitter should do when they see a tweet of his they don’t like.

Since sharing the snippet on Twitter yesterday, June 20, the clip has generated over 10 million views at the time of writing.