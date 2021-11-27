Ricky Gervais To Star In New Series Based On One Of His Twitter Conversations
Ricky Gervais is set to star in a brand new series inspired by an exchange he once had on Twitter.
The eight-part satirical series is said to be based on an online conversation Gervais had with 4 Blocks actor Kida Khodr Ramadan in 2018, during which Gervais praised Ramadan for his performance as Ali ‘Toni’ Hamadi in the acclaimed German drama series.
Gervais hailed 4 Blocks, which explored the exploits of a powerful drug cartel family based in Berlin, as ‘a f*cking masterpiece’ at the time.
In upcoming show Greenlight – German Genius, which is currently being filmed in Berlin, Ramadan and Gervais will star as fictionalised versions of themselves.
The story follows Ramadan as he seeks to convince Gervais to hand over the rights for a German adaptation of his classic sitcom Extras, while facing a number of hurdles adapting the humour for German viewers.
Greifeneder, VP of original production at WarnerMedia Germany, said:
Greenlight: German Genius satirises the German media landscape and at the same time its own origins – Ricky Gervais’ tweet – did actually happen and ultimately led to the idea for the series.
After the mockumentary Other Parents (Andere Eltern) and the dramedy The Mopes, we are once again showing a completely different variety of humour in our latest Warner TV original and are delighted to have attracted this outstanding cast.
Producer and Managing Director W&B Television and Leonine Studios, Quirin Berg, said:
What would 4 Blocks be without Toni Hamady? Hard to imagine. But what would Toni Hamady be without 4 Blocks?
It’s a fascinating question and impetus for a snapshot of our industry – humorous, not seen before and with a sensational ensemble – taken from the real life of the thoroughly self-reflective lead actor Kida Ramadan.
Greenlight comes from Warner TV Comedy and W&B Television, which previously produced 4 Blocks, Deadline reports.
The show will be written by Detlev Buck, Cüneyt Kaya, Constantin Lieb and Seraina Nyikos, with Kaya and Buck also directing.
