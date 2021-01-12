Ricky Gervais Turns Down Chance To Become First Stand-Up Comedian In Space PA Images/Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais has revealed he turned down the chance to be the first stand-up comedian in space because ‘there is nothing you can see up there that you cannot see from here’.

The After Life creator shared his thoughts on space exploration during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he took part in Fallon’s ‘Wheel of Opinions’ segment.

After sharing his thoughts on horoscopes, weed gummies and mechanical pencils, the pair began discussing outer space, somewhere many of Earth’s citizens would jump at the chance to visit. Gervais, however, made clear that he is not one of those people.

Check it out:

The comedian acknowledged that the topic of space exploration had its benefits, resulting in satellites, the Hubble telescope and a visit to the moon, but admitted that it’s not particularly something he’s bothered about getting involved in.

He told Fallon he had been offered ‘one of these things where you go up into space for 15 minutes’ with a group of billionaires, saying: ‘They offered me the chance to be the first comedian to do a stand-up show in space.’

However, Gervais turned down the opportunity, saying he was ‘not going to risk [it]’.

Explaining his decision, he continued:

I’m careful crossing the road! Also these people have paid $300,000 to go into space and have a look around, and then they go there and it’s Ricky Gervais doing 10 minutes. They can watch me on YouTube.

Ricky Gervais PA Images

Gervais went on to point out that we are already ‘right in the middle’ of space, arguing: ‘There is nothing you can see up there that you cannot see from here. It is like me getting out of my chair and walking over there and saying I can see the chair from there — but you were in the chair.’

Rather than bothering to journey beyond the atmosphere, Gervais recommended: ‘Just stay at home and watch Netflix.’

While not everyone might agree with his decision to forego space, I have to admit his advice is foolproof.

