unilad
Advert

Ricky Gervais Turns Down Chance To Become First Stand-Up Comedian In Space

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Jan 2021 18:22
Ricky Gervais Turns Down Chance To Become First Stand-Up Comedian In SpaceRicky Gervais Turns Down Chance To Become First Stand-Up Comedian In SpacePA Images/Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais has revealed he turned down the chance to be the first stand-up comedian in space because ‘there is nothing you can see up there that you cannot see from here’.

The After Life creator shared his thoughts on space exploration during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he took part in Fallon’s ‘Wheel of Opinions’ segment.

Advert

After sharing his thoughts on horoscopes, weed gummies and mechanical pencils, the pair began discussing outer space, somewhere many of Earth’s citizens would jump at the chance to visit. Gervais, however, made clear that he is not one of those people.

Check it out:

The comedian acknowledged that the topic of space exploration had its benefits, resulting in satellites, the Hubble telescope and a visit to the moon, but admitted that it’s not particularly something he’s bothered about getting involved in.

Advert

He told Fallon he had been offered ‘one of these things where you go up into space for 15 minutes’ with a group of billionaires, saying: ‘They offered me the chance to be the first comedian to do a stand-up show in space.’

However, Gervais turned down the opportunity, saying he was ‘not going to risk [it]’.

Explaining his decision, he continued:

I’m careful crossing the road! Also these people have paid $300,000 to go into space and have a look around, and then they go there and it’s Ricky Gervais doing 10 minutes. They can watch me on YouTube.

Advert
Ricky GervaisRicky GervaisPA Images

Gervais went on to point out that we are already ‘right in the middle’ of space, arguing: ‘There is nothing you can see up there that you cannot see from here. It is like me getting out of my chair and walking over there and saying I can see the chair from there — but you were in the chair.’

Rather than bothering to journey beyond the atmosphere, Gervais recommended: ‘Just stay at home and watch Netflix.’

While not everyone might agree with his decision to forego space, I have to admit his advice is foolproof.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List
News

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List

Capitol Rioter In Horned Hat Hasn’t Eaten Since Arrest Over Lack Of ‘Organic Food’
News

Capitol Rioter In Horned Hat Hasn’t Eaten Since Arrest Over Lack Of ‘Organic Food’

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered
News

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered

FBI Report Armed Protests Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week
News

FBI Report Armed Protests Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, comedy, Jimmy Fallon, Ricky Gervais, Space

Credits

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

  1. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

    Wheel of Opinions with Ricky Gervais

 