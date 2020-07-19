Ricky Gervais Wants To Be Eaten By Lions After He Dies

I do not care about my physical body. Feed me to the lions… me just being thrown into the lions’ cage at the zoo and people – all tourists – going, ‘Is that the bloke from The Office?’ And then they see the lions chewing me.

I like the idea of the two lions eating me and they go for the soft bits first and they have got a testicle each – and they are about six feet apart. It will be like Lady And The Tramp. Just two lions just chewing my testicles. Brilliant.