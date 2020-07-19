Ricky Gervais Wants To Be Eaten By Lions After He Dies
We all know and love Ricky Gervais for his bold statements, but his latest comment may just be his strangest yet.
The Office star and writer has always been extremely candid about not being scared of death – as demonstrated by his After Life character Tony Johnson – and he’s now opened up about what he wants doing with his body after he’s popped his clogs.
Unlike the Egyptians, who would do everything to ensure bodies didn’t decay, Gervais has said he doesn’t care what happens to his body after death.
In an interview with the Daily Star, the 59-year-old said:
I do not care about my physical body. Feed me to the lions… me just being thrown into the lions’ cage at the zoo and people – all tourists – going, ‘Is that the bloke from The Office?’ And then they see the lions chewing me.
I like the idea of the two lions eating me and they go for the soft bits first and they have got a testicle each – and they are about six feet apart. It will be like Lady And The Tramp. Just two lions just chewing my testicles. Brilliant.
Well, that’s taking Solo 45’s Feed Em To the Lions song quite literally, isn’t it?
Anyone who follows Gervais on social media will know he’s a huge animal lover and often campaigns for animal rights. He’s previously spoken out about trophy hunting, calling it ‘humanity at its very worst.’
Gervais has said that he prefers animals to people, and while he claims to not hate people, he said doesn’t want to ‘deal with them’ – something I think we can all relate to sometimes.
The comic said feeding him to the lions would be the better option than having his body used for medical research, and joked that medical students would be disgusted if they cut his body open.
Refusing to worry about his diet, he said:
I like the idea that medical students would cut me open and they’d go, ‘what the f*ck is this? What has he been doing? This is disgusting’.
Gervais’ wicked sense of humour has seen him walking on thin ice over the years; one example being when he needed 15 lawyers for that Dame Judi Dench joke about her role in Cats.
Speaking of cats, hopefully Carole Baskin won’t get wind of what Gervais wants doing with his body after he dies…
