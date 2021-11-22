unilad
Ridley Scott Confirms TV Series Adaptions Of His Most Loved Films

by : Shola Lee on : 22 Nov 2021 11:43
Ridley Scott Confirms TV Series Adaptions Of His Most Loved Films

Ridley Scott has directed and produced some of the biggest cinematic hits in the last few decades. Now, he’s turning his attention to the small screen.

The director’s most recent film, House of Gucci, shows how the famous fashion family’s success came at a high price. And as the reviews pour in, Scott has confirmed a number of TV series adaptations of his most loved movies are in the pipeline.

'Black Widow' Last Diary Entry Revealed in House of Gucci - AlamyAlamy

Scott’s newest film explores the Gucci family’s rise to power and Reggiani Gucci’s plan to kill her husband, Gucci owner Maurizio Gucci, in 1995.

However, the 83-year-old director has received criticism for the film, from Patrizia Gucci herself.

She said the film was ‘stealing the identity of a family to make a profit to increase the income of the Hollywood system’.

However, Scott responded saying that the film was fair game:

It was about murder. They forget: He was murdered. One of the brothers went to jail for tax evasion. So don’t talk to me about making a profit. Are you kidding? When you do that you tend to become public domain.

We can feel the tension from here.

Ridley ScottPA Images
However, those who prefer Scott’s sci-fi work will be pleased to know he’s not turning his lens on fashion houses forever; in a recent interview, the director suggested that Blade Runner, Scott’s 1982 masterpiece of science fiction, was being re-worked into a 10-episode series.

He said, per Variety:

We [have already] written the pilot for ‘Blade Runner’ and the bible. So, we’re already presenting ‘Blade Runner’ as a TV show, the first 10 hours.

This isn’t the only TV adaptation Scott has planned, as the director added that his hit film Alien would get ‘similar’ treatment, and that a pilot of the show is currently being written.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Alien series was first announced in December 2020, with Noah Hawley attached as show runner. The project has been commissioned by FX.

There is no news yet on where Blade Runner is being set up, but it sounds like Scott is about to be firmly back in the realm of some of his most beloved works.

Shola Lee

Topics: Film and TV, Alien, Film, Now, TV

