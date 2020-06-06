Riverdale Boss Apologises For Paying Vanessa Morgan Less Than Co-Stars

We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honour her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of colour. Change is happening and will continue to happen.

Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it. All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to [Black Lives Matter LA], but we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers’ room.