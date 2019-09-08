Robert Axelrod, Lord Zedd In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Dead Aged 70

Robert Axelrod, the voice of Lord Zedd in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died at the age of 70.

The actor’s agent confirmed the tragic news earlier today on his social media accounts, describing him as a ‘wonderful soul whose charismatic personality lit up a room’.

Axelrod was most widely recognised for his work on the television series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, where he voiced not only Lord Zedd but Finister too.

As per Comicbook, the actor first made a name for himself as a guitarist in the 1970s before moving into voice acting in later years.

His agent from Mobile Monicker, Kelly, confirmed the news to his 4.2k Twitter followers this morning, saying the actor would be ‘greatly missed’ after he passed away yesterday (September 7).

The tweet read:

It is with a heavy heart that we write that client Robert ‘Bob’ Axelrod passed away yesterday in Los Angeles at the age of 70. Robert was primarily known as a guitarist in the early 1970s and then transitioned into voice acting into the early 1980s. His voice gave way to the creation of over 150 characters including the legendary Lord Zedd and Finister from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Wizardmon from Digimon. Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions. His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew.

Currently, no cause of death has been publicly shared. Earlier this year, it was announced Axelrod was experiencing medical problems after undergoing major back surgery, forcing him to put his work to one side as he focused on recovery.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the actor pay for his medical bills at the time, with its creator Zachary Taylor McGinnis posting another update earlier today to confirm Axelrod’s death and ask for donations towards a memorial fund.

The update read:

I’m saddened to inform you that Robert Axelrod passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He is survived by his Sister and countless fans worldwide. I personally represented Mr. Axelrod since 2013. He was a sweet, genuine, generous man and an absolute pleasure to work with over the last 6 years. I’ll miss seeing and spending time with him on the road.

Since his passing, the Power Rangers community has come together to mourn the loss of Axelrod – one of its most beloved stars – with fans remembering the actor for his legendary part in the franchise.

Fellow voice actor Kaiji Von Tang described Axelrod as a ‘legend’ and a ‘childhood voice,’ adding: ‘Before my time is through, I will tell many more people about Lord Zedd, the best villain on television’.

Fans described him as their ‘favourite villain,’ while others said he helped ‘bring to life’ their childhood imagination.

Our thoughts are with Robert’s loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Robert.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.