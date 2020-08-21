Robert De Niro And Adam Driver In Talks To Join Lady Gaga In Gucci Movie PA Images

Robert De Niro and Adam Driver are among those in talks to join the cast for upcoming movie Gucci alongside Lady Gaga.

Other stars such as Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are also in talks.

The movie will be based on the life and death of Maurizio Gucci, the head of the Gucci fashion house. It was announced last year that Gaga would be playing Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani.

Gucci was shot on the steps of his offices in 1995 after Reggiani hired a hitman, and she was sentenced to 29 years in prison but was released in 2016, after serving just 18 years.

Maurizio had two daughters with Reggiani, but he left her for another woman. Before the incident, Reggiani suffered a brain tumour that she had removed, a procedure that her children blamed for her actions. The media took a bleaker outlook however, dubbing the now 71-year-old the ‘Black Widow’.

This will be the first project for Gaga since she starred in hit movie A Star Is Born in 2018 with Bradley Cooper. The 34-year-old also won an Oscar for her song Shallow, while also being nominated for Best Actress.

People have taken to social media to express their opinions on the potential star-studded cast and called Driver and Gaga the perfect pair to play Gucci and Reggiani.

One person tweeted:

I can already see Gaga and Adam Driver vibing as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci in the new Gucci movie. Oscars and box office here we come again.

Another wrote in agreement, ‘Adam Driver and Lady Gaga being cast in the ‘GUCCI’ movie is perfect.’

MGM will be producing the film with Alien director Ridley Scott on board. Scott is currently finishing filming for his period drama The Last Duel, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The director plans on moving quickly to direct Gucci, Deadline reports.

While Scott is directing, it was actually his wife Giannina Scott that fashioned the idea of making it into a movie, and she will produce it alongside her husband. It will be scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

The film’s set to be released in November 2021, and I’m not sure about you, but I can’t wait.