Robert De Niro Drops Multiple F-Bombs On TV Over ‘Gangsta’ Trump

Robert De Niro compared Donald Trump to a ‘gangster’, saying he’s unfit to be president in a recent interview with CNN.

The 76-year-old actor has been a vocal critic of Trump, accusing him of being a ‘racist’ in the past.

In the recent interview, live on CNN on a Sunday morning, De Niro said Trump was ‘crazy’ and, when asked how he deals with criticism from people who support Trump, De Niro responded bluntly with a few F-bombs.

Echoing his sentiments from last years’s Tony Awards, De Niro simply said ‘Fuck them’ when CNN host Brian Stelter asked how he deals with Trump’s supporters at Fox News.

De Niro apologised for swearing, however he went on to explain his stance further regarding the president and the recent move to begin impeachment proceedings.

The actor said:

We are in a moment in our lives, in this country, where this guy is like a gangster. We say over and over again, ‘This is terrible, we’re in a terrible situation, we’re in a terrible situation,’ and this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped.

Speaking about the impeachment inquiry, De Niro said ‘it has to happen’, and ‘we’re in a crisis situation, period.’

If you’re more offended by Robert De Niro’s cursing than Donald Trump’s threat of Civil War, then you’re the problem. — Sean Eldridge (@SeanEldridge) September 30, 2019

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower said Trump had pressured the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

All the folks who say they voted for Trump because they finally had a candidate who spoke like they do are livid that Robert De Niro said “fuck” on tv. Got it. — andy lassner (@andylassner) September 29, 2019

Before De Niro’s interview on CNN, the Connecticut Post had suggested Trump should step down as president amid all the allegations against him.

Speaking about whether he feels the same way, the actor said he doesn’t think that would happen.

Conservatives are more outraged at #RobertDeNiro cussing than the President asking for dirt of a political opponent from a foreign country, sad. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 29, 2019

De Niro said:

I don’t think he’s capable of resigning. He will say it’s rigged or this or that. The day after he was elected, I said, well, give him a chance. You never know. You will see. But he is the — he’s worse than I ever could have imagined.

The actor also suggested Fox News is responsible for backing Trump and propping him up, saying: ‘Some of these other pundits on Fox … I can’t believe that they would actually buy into this craziness.’

De Niro apologised for the F-bombs during the interview, though he clearly meant them. When he dropped similar language at last year’s Tony Awards, he received a standing ovation.

