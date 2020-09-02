unilad
Robert Downey Jr. Confirms He’s Done With Marvel Movies Now

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 02 Sep 2020 09:03
Robert Downey Jr. has once again confirmed that he’s done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Downey Jr. appeared on the SmartLess podcast alongside Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, and he didn’t beat around the bush when it came to his MCU obligations.

‘That’s all done,’ he told them, when asked how he manages to balance family life following Iron Man’s dramatic death in Avengers: Endgame.

Sadly, that means any Marvel fans who were hoping for a big Iron Man return are going to be disappointed. At least it’s not going to happen with RDJ, anyway.

But just to keep the faith alive, it’s worth noting that his comments refer to his commitments to filming Marvel movies, which means there could potentially be some kind of scope for him to appear in cameos and the likes in MCU projects.

A rumour going round claimed that Iron Man/Tony Stark would have a cameo in Marvel’s Black Widow, however others speculated that it would be part of a Captain America: Civil War deleted scene.

The scene in question has been screened before, but never as bonus material. It sees Stark meeting up with Natasha Romanoff and advising her that she better go on the run.

Comicbook reports that the scene would act as a bridge between the events in Black Widow, which takes place in the time span between Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Iron Man Tony Stark Robert Downey Jr Avengers EndgameIron Man Tony Stark Robert Downey Jr Avengers EndgameMarvel Studios

Meanwhile, it was reported in November 2019 that RDJ would return to his Iron Man role in animation form for Disney’s own streaming service.

The news was revealed by Jeff Goldblum during an interview, where he spoke about the upcoming Disney + series What If…?

The star is set to reprise a character of his own, Thor: Ragnarok’s Grandmaster, for the series and he will apparently also be joined by both RDJ and Korg actor/Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

To be fair, RDJ has certainly done his fair share for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having already played has played Tony Stark in Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

What If…? is expected to premiere on Disney+ in summer 2021, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to return with Black Widow on November 6.

