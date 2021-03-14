Robert Downey Jr. Gets Slimed At Kids’ Choice Awards

Frankly, I’m amazed how you young folks have handled the last bunch of months with such courage and flexibility. I think you’ve got beautiful days ahead, and I am proud — honestly proud — to entertain you.

Shout out to my co-stars Carmel [Laniado] and Harry [Collett], and special mention to my son Exton, who can make a sipping straw that is nine-feet long, and my darling daughter Avery who sometimes thinks she’s a cat named Mary.