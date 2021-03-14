Robert Downey Jr. Gets Slimed At Kids’ Choice Awards
Robert Downey Jr. has been slimed while accepting the ‘Favourite Movie Actor’ prize at the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards.
The 55-year-old actor has long proven to be a big hit at the Kids’ Choice Awards, having been nominated no less than six times.
In 2013, Downey bagged his first Orange Blimp Award for ‘Favourite Male Butt-Kicker’ for his role as Tony Stark in Iron Man 3 and was nominated for ‘Favourite Superhero’ in 2020.
Upon being awarded this latest win from presenter Tiffany Haddish, Downey gave thanks to Universal Pictures, his wife/producing partner Susan Downey and of course Nickelodeon.
Downey also made sure to give a big shout out to ‘all the kids that saw Dolittle and voted’:
Frankly, I’m amazed how you young folks have handled the last bunch of months with such courage and flexibility. I think you’ve got beautiful days ahead, and I am proud — honestly proud — to entertain you.
Shout out to my co-stars Carmel [Laniado] and Harry [Collett], and special mention to my son Exton, who can make a sipping straw that is nine-feet long, and my darling daughter Avery who sometimes thinks she’s a cat named Mary.
Just before he was slimed, Downey, who looked very smart in a suit, said:
Lastly, I like to thank my friends at Giorgio Armani for loaning me … this lovely suit, which I’m going to dry clean, and upcycle, and together we will make the world a greener place. Clearly, I’ve done my part.
Mere moments later, the lovely suit was completely covered in luminous green slime, no doubt to the great delight of the kids watching at home.
Taking to Instagram after the awards ceremony, Downey joked ‘And you thought only the Hulk could turn green!’, before thanking his younger fans, ‘from the bottom of my green slimed heart’.
CreditsRobert Downey Jr/Instagram
