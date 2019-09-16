​Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly To Return As Tony Stark In Black Widow

Marvel Studios

If you thought we’d seen the last of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame (don’t talk to me about that ending), think again.

It doesn’t matter that we literally saw him take his last breath after he (spoiler alert…but seriously, Endgame came out in April) killed Thanos and wiped out his entire army, because this is Marvel and things don’t work in chronological order. Okay?

Proving this, Robert Downey Jr. is reportedly set to return as the inventor-turned-superhero in the upcoming Black Widow – a cause for celebration if ever I heard one.

Although the news hasn’t officially been confirmed by the studio itself, Deadline detailed Stark’s appearance in its reporting of the Saturn Awards.

According to the publication:

Downey will be seen in the role of Stark one more time, however, in the Marvel prequel Black Widow in May 2020.

Which, when you think about it, is beautifully fitting seeing as though Black Widow and Iron Man were the only two Avengers to meet their end in Endgame. Sob.

Black Widow, which kicks off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is set to see Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark reunite – although the latter’s appearance will reportedly come from recycled footage from Captain America: Civil War.

As per comicbook, the footage will come from a deleted scene from the film, ‘one that is not included in the special features but has been screened at multiple public events’.

In the scene, Black Widow and Iron Man have one final confrontation after the final battle between the Winter Soldier and Iron Man, with Stark telling Romanoff to run. This is what sends her into hiding with Steve Rogers and the rest of the Secret Avengers.

It has already been confirmed that the upcoming film will give viewers the opportunity to see how Romanoff handled going into exile after allowing Captain America and Bucky Barnes to escape in Civil War.

As per IMDb, the film will centre on Romanoff’s quests ‘between the films Civil War and Infinity War‘. Other than that, details remain scarce – although we do know there will be more than one Black Widow.

In fact, Rachel Weisz – who stars as mysterious character Melina in the film – told IGN there are ‘quite a number’ of Black Widows.

The actor explained:

I’m a Black Widow and Scarlett and Florence [Pugh]. There’s quite a lot of other characters you meet who are also Black Widows.

Florence Pugh will be playing Yelena Belova, a young woman who was also trained to be an assassin in the Red Room and who in the comics takes over the Black Window mantle from Natasha.

Well, as the first film in MCU’s Phase Four, I reckon we’re in for a treat. Robert Downey Jr., multiple Black Widow’s, and the return of Natasha from the dead (okay, I know not literally) – what more could we want?

Black Widow will be in cinemas on May 1, 2020.

