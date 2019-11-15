Robert Downey Jr. Returning to MCU For Iron Man In Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios

You might have thought Robert Downey Jr.’s time as Iron Man came to a close with Endgame but Disney+ have found away to bring him back to life.

Now, don’t get too excited – when I say ‘bring him back to life’, unfortunately I don’t mean Iron Man himself somehow managed to survive the epic Avengers vs. Thanos war.

Rather, the actor is apparently going to return to an animated version of the role for Disney’s recently launched streaming service.

The news was revealed Jeff Goldblum during an interview with Buzzfeed, where he spoke about the upcoming Disney + series What If…?

The star is set to reprise a character of his own, Thor: Ragnarok’s Grandmaster, for the series and he will apparently also be joined by both Downey Jr. and Korg actor/Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

During the interview, Goldblum explained:

I played the part again a couple of days ago. I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s gonna be on Disney+ that’s called What If…?. It’s an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel and this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice for that, and Korg, Taika Waititi had already recorded his voice for that, so yeah, for a couple hours I enjoyed doing that.

While Goldblum and Waititi were already known to be reprising their roles, Downey Jr.’s return comes as a surprise.

The actor has certainly done his fair share for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having already played has played Tony Stark in Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

After all that, I suppose it’s only fitting that the star makes something of an appearance on the new streaming service, too.

Goldblum went on to speak about the possibility of his return to the world of live-action Marvel, specifically in Thor: Love and Thunder.

He continued:

We’re talking about it, in fact, I hope so. I love Taika Waititi, he’s a great director and a friend of mine.

What If…? is expected to premiere on Disney plus in Summer 2021, while Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

