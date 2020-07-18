Robert Downey Jr. Sends Message To Hero Boy Who Saved Sister In Dog Attack nicolenoelwalker/Instagram/Jam Press

Robert Downey Jr. has become the latest Marvel star to send a message to the heroic six-year-old who saved his sister from a dog attack.

Bridger Walker, from Cheyenne in Wyoming, has received an influx of praise since dragging his younger sibling away from the animal and suffering nasty injuries to his face as a result.

As well as thousands of impressed social media users, Bridger has received messages from a number of A-listers, including Chris Evans, who promised to send Bridger a Captain America shield, as well as Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, who recognised Bridger’s actions with an invitation to the set of Spider-Man 3.

Downey Jr. has now become the latest hero to send Bridger a message, check it out here:

With the kind of correspondence he’d been having since the July 9 attack, the six-year-old could probably have already considered himself the newest Avenger, but his standing only keeps getting more solid.

In the video, shared online by Bridger’s aunt Nikki Walker, the actor calls the young boy a ‘rockstar’ before introducing himself – though there’s no doubt the Avengers fan would have been well aware of who he was.

Downey Jr. said:

My name’s Robert Downey Jr., I play Tony [Stark], that makes me an old friend of Cap’s. I heard he sent a shield your way: I’m going to do one better. You call me on your next birthday, I got something special for you… By the way, that’s a promise; a promise beats a shield.

It’s no surprise that the billionaire, genius and philanthropist Tony Stark would attempt to one-up Captain America when it comes to his gift for Bridger, but Walker pointed out that the family had only recently celebrated Bridger’s birthday, so ‘it will be a while before [they] find out what the surprise is.’

Still, Bridger appeared thrilled with the message as he could be seen smiling and looking to the person filming him as if to make sure he wasn’t hearing things.

There’s no doubt Downey Jr.’s gift will be worth the wait, but until Bridger’s birthday rolls around we can only speculate as to what it could be.

Following the dog attack, Bridger was taken to hospital where he received around 90 stitches from a plastic surgeon. When he spoke to his aunt about what had happened, the brave youngster said: ‘If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.’

In his message to Bridger, Thor star Hemsworth stressed he and the other Avengers would be ‘honoured to have [him] on the team.’

Between his visit to the Spider-Man set, his Captain America shield and the mystery gift from Downey Jr., Bridger will be one of the best-equipped superheroes there is.