Robert Pattinson Had To Lie To Christopher Nolan To Audition For The Batman
It’s encouraging to learn that even A List movie stars have had to stretch the truth from time-to-time while searching for that elusive dream job.
Now, Robert Pattinson has opened up about having lied to the one-and-only Christopher Nolan prior to his audition for The Batman, having made excuses to get away from the set of Tenet.
Unsurprisingly, the iconic director – who is, of course, no stranger to Batman films himself – doesn’t appear to be the type of individual who is fooled too easily, and soon saw straight through Pattinson’s excuse of a ‘family emergency’.
During an interview with The Irish Times, Pattinson revealed:
It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies. And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test – I said I had a family emergency.
And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman addition, aren’t you?
Pattinson also spoke about how his time on the set of Tenet had helped put him in good stead for the gruelling physical challenges of playing Bruce Wayne, explaining:
When I’m running on screen I’m generally paired with John David who is an ex-NFL player so it was the most unfair thing in the world.
The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll. John David can run all day long. It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, at the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterwards.
You can watch the trailer for Tenet here:
Pattinson was officially announced as the titular hero in The Batman in May 2019, though the casting had been leaked a couple weeks prior.
Directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield), The Batman boasts a star-spangled cast, including Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Andy Serkis as loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth.
The plot is as of yet unknown, with filming having been interrupted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the narrative will reportedly focus on a younger version of Bruce Wayne.
Originally scheduled for July, Tenet will now open in cinemas August 26, 2020. The Batman will be released October 2, 2021, having originally been scheduled for June 25, 2021.
