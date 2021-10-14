Robert Pattinson’s Batman Voice Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Warner Bros.

Fans have been given a sneak preview of Robert Pattinson’s Batman voice ahead of a new trailer.

Pattinson is due to don the cowl in The Batman, directed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ Matt Reeves. The first trailer was released as part of DC Fandome’s inaugural event last year – its impact was massive, giving a brief first look at the actor’s brutal take on the caped crusader, not to mention Colin Farrell’s crazy transformation into The Penguin.

It’s been an entire year since that dropped online – we’re still not over Pattinson beating that goon to a pulp – and fans have been left clambering for more details ahead of its delayed, eventual release next year.

DC Fandome is returning this Saturday, October 16, with teasers and trailers expected for Black Adam, The Flash and The Batman. In the lead-up to the event, a short clip has been released with Pattinson’s voice.

There’s no actual footage from the movie in the video, instead showing a blood-red Bat Signal with the star’s voiceover, ‘It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.’

Yet, within 90 minutes of it being posted, it’s approaching half a million views with fans going nuts in the replies. ‘BRING ON THE BATMAN,’ one user wrote. ‘Crazy how a four-second clip got me screaming/crying/jumping,’ another wrote. ‘YESSS YESSS FEAR HIM!!!! CINEMA INCOMING,’ a third wrote. ‘I have f*ckin chills,’ a fourth tweeted.

In an earlier interview with Access Hollywood, Pattinson revealed his dark knight voice was inspired by co-star Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse. ‘Willem’s voice in this was quite inspiring for it, to be honest… it is pretty similar, the voice I’m gonna do, to Willem’s,’ he said.

The Batman is due to hit cinemas on March 4, 2022.