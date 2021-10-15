Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Reportedly Has Huge Runtime

Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is set to be an epic, according to reports from a recent test screening.

The first trailer for Matt Reeves’ upcoming take on the caped crusader seemed to promise a dark, brutal Gotham City, with Pattinson’s hero delivering merciless ‘vengeance’ amid The Riddler’s terror, played by Paul Dano, not to mention a transformative appearance from Colin Farrell’s Penguin and more to come from Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman.

It’s one of the most anticipated films of next year, with fans waiting with bated breath for the next trailer on Saturday, October 16, at DC Fandome.

You can revisit the first incredible trailer for The Batman below:

According to VampireAnon (@ViewerAnon), The Batman was recently screened for a test audience, where it was met with a rapturous reception.

‘It seems word is out that THE BATMAN screened again. I’ve spent some time tracking down info from the last screening a few weeks ago and have confirmed details with someone who saw it last night. It’s a nearly three hour long detective story. Full blown noir film,’ they wrote.

‘The Riddler is sort of a Jigsaw figure. As an example, a character is locked in an explosive collar and has to solve three riddles in order to get the combination,’ they also claimed.

If The Batman is three hours, it would be the longest runtime of any movie in the hero’s history, if excluding Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In another update, Vampire Anon wrote, ‘I like giving good news, so here’s one last thing about #TheBatman that someone told me (and I confirmed with TWO other sources): last night there were apparently multiple standing ovations. For a movie the crowd didn’t know they were seeing going in. That’s… impressive.

‘I want to re-emphasise: it was a generic title screener (that said it might come out in 2023 to throw off the audience). Nobody knew what they were seeing. This wasn’t a bunch of dudes in Batman t-shirts. It was as normal an audience as they could get for a studio lot screening.’

Ahead of the new trailer this weekend, a short clip of Pattinson’s voice was shared online – which quickly sent fans into a frenzy.

The Batman is due to hit cinemas on March 4, 2022.