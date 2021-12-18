unilad
Advert

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Role Was Inspired By Rock Icon, Director Matt Reeves Says

by : Hannah Smith on : 18 Dec 2021 16:20
Robert Pattinson's The Batman Role Was Inspired By Rock Icon, Director Matt Reeves SaysWarner Bros.

As hype for The Batman continues to grow, director Matt Reeves has revealed the film’s trailer contained a hidden hint about what to expect from the latest version of the caped crusader.

The surprise teaser, which dropped all the way back in August 2020, unveiled Robert Pattinson’s darker, moodier take on Bruce Wayne’s masked vigilante, and was soundtracked by a dramatic arrangement of Nirvana’s Something In The Way.

Advert

You can watch it here:

Loading…

According to Reeves, the choice of score actually has more meaning than most people realise, with the director revealing that his vision of The Batman was inspired by none other than Kurt Cobain himself.

‘When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s Something In The Way,’ Reeves told Empire. ‘That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse.’

Advert

As a result, Reeves began experimenting with a version of Bruce Wayne that resembled a ‘fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor’, directing him straight to his leading man.

Having seen Pattinson in Good Time, Reeves said he’d been inspired by his performance, and the way ‘you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power.’

The Batman (Alamy)Alamy

‘I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse,’ he said.

Advert

As a result of this radical departure from Christian Bale and Ben Affleck’s recent portrayals of Wayne, Reeves said fans can also expect to see a totally different Batman, teasing that when the film begins ‘he’s been out every single night for two years, getting beaten up and shot and stabbed and burnt, and it shows’.

While Pattinson himself added: ‘Bruce has been hiding away. He’s not really a socialite at all. He’s building all these little contraptions and things, just with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he’s gone insane!’

The Batman is set to hit cinemas in March 2022.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

North Koreans ‘Banned From Laughing’ For 11 Days To Mark Anniversary Of Kim Jong Il’s Death
News

North Koreans ‘Banned From Laughing’ For 11 Days To Mark Anniversary Of Kim Jong Il’s Death

Sadiq Khan Declares Major Incident Over ‘Huge Surge’ Of Omicron Cases In London
News

Sadiq Khan Declares Major Incident Over ‘Huge Surge’ Of Omicron Cases In London

Government Reportedly Considering Two-Week Lockdown After Christmas
News

Government Reportedly Considering Two-Week Lockdown After Christmas

Donald Trump Could Be Found Liable For The Capitol Riots
News

Donald Trump Could Be Found Liable For The Capitol Riots

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, Kurt Cobain, Matt Reeves, Nirvana, Now, Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Credits

Empire

  1. Empire

    The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne Is Inspired By Kurt Cobain, Says Matt Reeves – Exclusive Images

 