Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Role Was Inspired By Rock Icon, Director Matt Reeves Says

As hype for The Batman continues to grow, director Matt Reeves has revealed the film’s trailer contained a hidden hint about what to expect from the latest version of the caped crusader.

The surprise teaser, which dropped all the way back in August 2020, unveiled Robert Pattinson’s darker, moodier take on Bruce Wayne’s masked vigilante, and was soundtracked by a dramatic arrangement of Nirvana’s Something In The Way.

According to Reeves, the choice of score actually has more meaning than most people realise, with the director revealing that his vision of The Batman was inspired by none other than Kurt Cobain himself.

‘When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s Something In The Way,’ Reeves told Empire. ‘That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse.’

As a result, Reeves began experimenting with a version of Bruce Wayne that resembled a ‘fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor’, directing him straight to his leading man.

Having seen Pattinson in Good Time, Reeves said he’d been inspired by his performance, and the way ‘you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power.’

‘I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse,’ he said.

As a result of this radical departure from Christian Bale and Ben Affleck’s recent portrayals of Wayne, Reeves said fans can also expect to see a totally different Batman, teasing that when the film begins ‘he’s been out every single night for two years, getting beaten up and shot and stabbed and burnt, and it shows’.

While Pattinson himself added: ‘Bruce has been hiding away. He’s not really a socialite at all. He’s building all these little contraptions and things, just with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he’s gone insane!’

The Batman is set to hit cinemas in March 2022.