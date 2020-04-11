Robin Hood Getting Live-Action Remake For Disney+ Disney

Following the huge success of The Lion King, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast remakes, Disney has revealed it will now give Robin Hood a live-action/CG remake, which will land straight on Disney+.

Disney’s 1973 original animated movie saw Robin Hood depicted as a fox, while his gang of merry men were a range of different woodland animals.

The Sheriff of Nottingham was a wolf, Little John was a black bear, Friar Tuck was a badger and Prince John was a glamorous lion.

The exciting new remake will ‘feature the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a live-action/CG hybrid format’, as per The Hollywood Reporter, and will skip theatres altogether, heading straight for Disney’s new streaming service.

It’s reported Carlos López Estrada, most known for her work on Blindspotting, will take the director’s chair, while the Lady and the Tramp remake’s screenwriter Kari Granlund will take up the same role.

At this stage there’s no word on when the production will begin, particularly given everything that’s going on in the world at the moment.

However, once it is complete, Robin Hood will join a host of Disney films heading straight for Disney+, setting out the future of the franchise’s films.

The Lady and the Tramp remake was the first movie to become a Disney+ exclusive when the platform launched in the US back in November 2019, as it was decided that movies that aren’t likely to create a huge return on investment in theatres – such as The Lion King – are thought to be best as exclusives.