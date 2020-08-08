Robin Williams Documentary Robin’s Wish Explores Final Days Before His Death
A new documentary is set to explore the final days that led up to Robin Williams’ suicide.
The film, titled Robin’s Wish, follows his widow Susan Schneider Williams, as she searches for answers to explain what led to him taking his own life at the age of 63 in 2014.
An autopsy revealed Williams had been suffering from the neurodegenerative disorder Lewy body dementia, suggesting his previous diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease had been incorrect.
You can watch the trailer for the emotional documentary here:
In a statement, which was released alongside the trailer, Susan Schneider Williams said:
For so many, it was difficult to understand why Robin would go.
When someone takes their own life, there is always more to it. This film is that more.
Following on from his death six years ago, a toxicology report found antidepressants, caffeine and levodopa, a drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease, in his system.
In the trailer, Dr Bruce Miller, director of the Memory and Aging Center at University of California, explains Lewy body dementia can increase anxiety, self-doubt and cause delusions in those who are living with the disease, describing it as a ‘devastating illness.’
Schneider Williams, who married the Good Will Hunting star in 2011, spoke about how the illness affected her husband, explaining: ‘Nearly every region of his brain was under attack. He experienced himself disintegrating.’
Shawn Levy, who directed Williams’ final movie Night At The Museum: Secret of the Tomb, went on to explain that he and other crew members had noticed ‘something was going on with Robin’ during filming.
Levy said:
I remember him saying to me, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. I’m not me anymore.’
His close friend David E Kelley added: ‘There was something eroding within him.’
The film is called Robin’s Wish because he ‘wanted to help us all be less afraid,’ his wife explained, ‘that was Robin’s wish.’
In a statement, she explained:
We had been discussing what we wanted our legacies to be in life; when it was our time to go, how we wanted to have made people feel. Without missing a beat, Robin said, ‘I want to help people be less afraid.’
The trailer ends with Williams’ own voice announcing: ‘The thing that matters are others – that’s what life is about.’
Robin’s Wish will be released digitally and on demand on September 1.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.
Topics: Film and TV, Lewy Body Dementia, Now, Robin Williams, Robin's Wish, Susan Schneider Williams