Robin William’s Grandson Is Learning All About Him Through Aladdin

He’s got a collection of photos and animation cels throughout our home that he sees on a daily basis. I think it’s being mindful and introducing the elements and stories about him slowly.

We hope that we can celebrate the positive elements and his works and films in a way that there can be appreciation and acknowledgement of him both as an entertainer, but also as a family man, and parent and grandfather to my son.

So, the key thing would be for us to introduce it slowly and meaningfully. Taking an opportunity to share stories and his values in a way that we hope can be appreciated and embodied.