Robin Williams Quit Howard The Duck Role After A Week

He became beloved all over the world for his wacky and wonderful characters, but apparently there was one role that even Robin Williams found too bizarre to take on.

If you remember the 1986 Lucasfilm and Marvel collaboration Howard the Duck, you probably don’t remember it for good reasons. The film was a total bomb, making just $37.9 million worldwide compared with its reported $45 million budget.

Now, some 35 years after its release, the film’s star Chip Zien – who voiced the titular character – has revealed that the brains behind the Marvel-inspired film initially had another, better-known name in mind for the lead role: none other than Robin Williams himself.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zien revealed that Williams was the first choice for the part, and even got as far as recording some of his lines, before sensationally quitting the film within just a week.

‘What I was told was by the third day, Robin said, ‘I can’t do this. It is insane. I can’t get the rhythm of this. I am being confined. I am being handcuffed to match the flapping duck’s bill,’ Zien said.

‘So, on Memorial Day 1985, I got a call from my agent who said, ‘You have to get right to the airport! Robin Williams just quit and you’re now Howard the Duck. You need to get there tonight. There is a ticket waiting for you at the counter.”

The Hollywood Reporter goes on to explain that Williams had issues with the fact that the animations for the film had been shot before he was brought in to record his lines, meaning rather than being able to improvise as he famously did in Aladdin, he was forced to match what he said with the existing footage.

The character of Howard the Duck has since been resurrected within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there will always be a small part of us wondering what could have been if Williams had stuck it out in the role all those years ago.

