unilad
Advert

Robin Williams Stood Up For ‘Tired’ Child Stars On Jumanji

by : Cameron Frew on : 17 Dec 2020 11:17
Robin Williams Stood Up For 'Tired' Child Stars On JumanjiRobin Williams Stood Up For 'Tired' Child Stars On JumanjiSony Pictures

Robin Williams defended the child stars of Jumanji from over-demanding producers.

The original 1995 film, starring Williams and a young Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, is a common favourite of the beloved comic’s filmography.

Advert

Across his movies, the late actor worked with a great number of children, whether it was in Hook, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jack or Patch Adams. There’s often a lot of pressure on a film set, but Williams didn’t let the kids bear the brunt of producers’ demands.

Jumanji 1995Jumanji 1995Sony Pictures Releasing

For Jumanji’s 25th anniversary, Pierce, who’s now 38, spoke to CBCListen about the film. He played Peter Shepherd, one of two siblings who release Alan Parrish (Williams) from the titular board game after he was sucked in as a young boy, along with some destructive wild animals.

Pierce recalled his experience working with Williams on the movie, particularly as they tried to film the sequence involving a monsoon. At this moment in the film, his character is transformed into a monkey – however, he struggled with water getting into his extensive make-up. It took a total of eight days to film, which took a physical toll on the young actors.

Advert

He said, ‘I couldn’t breathe through my nose,’ adding that it was ‘really draining for everybody’. By the end, both him and Dunst were left feeling ‘tired’.

Jumanji MonkeyJumanji MonkeySony Pictures Releasing

Nevertheless, producers wanted the kids to work over their set time. Unlike adults, this isn’t actually legally allowed for children.

Pierce explained: 

Advert

Children can only be on set for a number of hours. The producers had approached our parents and said, ‘Is there any way we can do a bit of overtime to get it done?’ That’s not uncommon at all in the industry because it literally saves $100,000 (£73,000) plus to do that extra half hour rather than a whole day.

However, it wasn’t long until Williams ‘caught wind of these conversations’. Soon after, he pulled director Joe Johnston and the other producers aside to set the record straight and tell them it wasn’t happening.

Jumanji 1995 2Jumanji 1995 2Sony Pictures Releasing

Williams told the crew, ‘No, we are not doing any extra time. You’re going to let everybody out now and we’re going to come back next week.’

Advert

Praising the actor for defending him and Dunst, Pierce said, ‘For all the dollars that would have cost, nobody would have stood up the way he did. In addition to being warm, generous and kind, he was also very protective.’

The original Jumanji is available to stream on Netflix now. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds
Animals

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor
Sport

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months
News

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules
Celebrity

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Now, Robin Williams

Credits

CBCListen

  1. CBCListen

    Jumanji turns 25: Bradley Pierce shares his memories of working with the late Robin Williams on set

 