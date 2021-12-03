Rocky Celebrates 45 Years Since Sylvester Stallone’s Iconic Film Breakthrough

I thought, ‘Alright, you’ve really managed poverty very well. You’ve got this down to a science. You really don’t need much to live on’.

So I thought, ‘You know what? I know in the back of my mind if I sell this script and it does very, very well, I’m gonna jump off a building if I’m not in it’. There’s no doubt about it. I’m gonna leap in front of a train. I’m gonna be very upset.

So this is one of those things where you just roll the dice, and you fly by the proverbial seat of your pants and say, ‘Alright, I gotta try it. I gotta just do it. I may be totally wrong, and I’m gonna be taking a lot of people down with me, but I just believe in it’.