Rocky Voted Sylvester Stallone’s Best Character

Rocky has been voted Sylvester Stallone’s best character in a poll launched to mark the actor’s 75th birthday.

Stallone first arrived in New York City in 1969 with aspirations of becoming a successful actor. After seeing some minor success, he wrote the screenplay for Rocky in just three-and-a-half days. The studio liked the script, but wanted someone like Robert Redford, Ryan O’Neal, Burt Reynolds or James Caan for the titular role. Stallone insisted he was cast as the lead, taking a butchered budget instead.

Nearly 45 years after the first film was released, three Oscars and seven follow-ups later, Rocky is one of the most well-known movie characters in history.

Today, July 6, is Stallone’s 75th birthday. We created a Twitter poll to find out which character you like the best: Rocky or Rambo. With nearly 75% of the vote, Rocky dominated the poll over the star’s machine gun-toting, jungle-chopping hero.

Stallone first debuted as Rambo in 1982’s First Blood, a nuanced, thrilling action movie that kicked off one of the ’80s biggest franchises (war commentary was traded for sweaty abs and bigger weapons). He’s reprised the role in four movies: Rambo: First Blood Part II; Rambo III; 2008’s Rambo (an underrated entry) and 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood, believed to be the final film.

However, he has expressed interest in a sixth outing. ‘If I ever did another one, I think he would go back to the Indian reservation that he grew up on because he has Indian family,’ he told Nippon TV.

As for Rocky, Stallone last reprised the role in Creed II, the franchise’s revival with Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed’s son. He will not star in Creed III.

However, last year he revealed he’s working on a new story for the character, said to be an epilogue of sorts. ‘Rocky meets a young, angry person who got stuck in this country when he comes to see his sister. He takes him into his life, and unbelievable adventures begin, and they wind up south of the border. It’s very, very timely,’ he told Variety.

There’s no better time than today to remember the speech from Rocky Balboa: ‘The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a very mean and nasty place and I don’t care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.’

Happy birthday, Sly.