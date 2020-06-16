Ron Perlman Will Donate $50,000 To Black Lives Matter If Ted Cruz Will Wrestle Him

Ron Perlman Ted Cruz PA Images

Hellboy actor Ron Perlman has pledged to donated $50,000 to Black Lives Matter if Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz dares to wrestle him.

I’ll be the first to admit that sentence was a rollercoaster. The Sons of Anarchy star has been caught up in a Twitter spat with Cruz over the past few days, originating from an argument with Republican Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Following US Soccer’s decision to permit players kneeling for the national anthem – amid recent protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death – the 70-year-old actor couldn’t resist dismantling the ignorance of politicians.

Ron Perlman Sons of Anarchy FX

In response to the news, Gaetz tweeted: ‘You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised.’

After President Donald Trump posted a tweet saying he wouldn’t be watching the sport anymore, Perlman wrote to both of them: ‘US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a f*ck about what you two dipsh*ts think.’

Gaetz soon responded, eventually writing: ‘Blue check marks don’t scare me anymore than your fictional white supremacy motorcycle gang. Leave the tough guy comments for those of us who face the voters.’

Perlman brushed it off, replying: ‘Ya know what, you’re right. A guy who wins a totally gerrymandered district with daddy’s money deserves our deepest admiration. You’re right..I only PLAY scumbags and grifters. You’re the real deal!’

Hellboy isn’t one to back down, so the tweets kept coming. He eventually posted a picture of Ohio’s Congressman Jim Jordan (who happens to be a former wrestling coach and fervent Trump defender), writing: ‘You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking.’

Enter Ted Cruz. ‘Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k – to the nonpolitical charity of your choice – that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?’

Of course, Perlman had his own ideas. He replied:

I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning Jim Jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say f*ck him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.

This naturally leaves Cruz in a bit of a tricky position. He tried to distract from Perlman’s offer with another tweet, writing: ‘I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting). Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure?’ The Hollywood actor wasn’t having it.

Perlman wrote in two tweets:

Teddy, Teddy, what kind of a muthaf*cka offers to have another guy, probably asleep at the time, kick another guy’s ass? Let’s get back to bidness Ted. Jim Jordan’s too easy, just a little bitch. But you teddy, you talk shit about New York every chance you get. My hometown. It’s personal. Let’s go mofo!

Regretfully, there’s yet to be an official confirmation of the bout. In his most recent tweet, Perlman also called out Kentucky senator Mitch O’Connell, writing: ‘Let’s see what else you muthaf*ckas can obstruct besides justice. All we need’s a time, place, and a few EMTs standing by.’

My money’s on Perlman.