Ross Kemp Reveals Swollen Lips After Being Stung By Wasps Ross Kemp/Instagram

I don’t know what I expected from the UK’s hardest investigative journalist, but it wasn’t Ross Kemp on Wasps.

The TV presenter, once famed for playing Grant Mitchell in Eastenders before diving into criminal underbellies, jails, Afghanistan and other challenging areas of the world, is no stranger to people getting in his face.

However, his toughest adversary came to the fore on Monday evening, August 3. Shockingly, wasps aren’t that keen on Kemp, it seems.

Check out Kemp’s experience with hefty wasp stings in the video below:

The 56-year-old took to Instagram to reveal his mighty swollen lips after being assaulted by wasps. ‘I look like Mick Jagger don’t I? Well, that’s what happens when you get stung by about three or four wasps in a nasal and lip area. Be careful of those critters, don’t go upsetting them by opening up a loft space without asking their permission first,’ he explained.

In a subsequent video, Kemp filmed himself at the doctors as he received treatment for his lips. ‘Now being seen by our fantastic NHS – local doctor’s just giving me a hydrocortisone. Hopefully that’s going to bring it down a bit,’ he said.

Ross Kemp Wasp Sting Ross Kemp/Instagram

He also tried to have a go at singing The Rolling Stones’ I Can’t Get No (Satisfaction), however after one line he said: ‘Ow, it hurts a bit. Nice.’

In a final video, he thanked the doctors while dubbing himself a ‘massive Botox victim’ with his still-swollen lips.

Kemp added:

That just goes to show what happens with nature. I had no idea when I was opening the hatch that there was actually a wasp nest on top of it. I am very lucky that they only stung me on my nose, in my nose and my top lip. It could have been far worse. Thank you again, you lovely, lovely NHS.

Kemp attracted criticism earlier this year following the release of his documentary On the NHS Frontline, mainly due to the presenter being permitted access to hospital wards during a time when families weren’t allowed to visit ill relatives.

Ross Kemp NHS ITV

Speaking to the Radio Times, he earlier explained:

I can understand that people are emotive if their loved ones are in the ICU and they didn’t like the idea that I was going in, but I wasn’t the only person that was going in with a camera into the ICU. I think it’s a very important story to tell and the NHS wanted us to go in there, I didn’t suddenly rock up and go, I want to go into the ICU with a camera.

His most recent series, Ross Kemp: Living with Dementia, is available to watch on ITV Hub now.