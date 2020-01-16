Ross Kemp Visibly Shaken During Terrifying Overnight Stay In Category A Prison

It is a potentially lethal combination of aluminium cleaner and insect killer, and the man who smoked it has collapsed. Prison officers and medical staff have responded to a Code Blue, where a prisoner has difficulty breathing or is unconscious.

As he is brought round by staff using citrus — which can knock off some of the effects of spice — he stares at me through bloodshot, dilated pupils and screams: ‘Get out of my f*cking cell.’ When I spoke to him the next day, he could not remember meeting me.

I asked him why he smoked the drug in his cell, considering he knew it was potentially harmful, and he told me: ‘It takes me out of here for four days.’ This is life in HMP Belmarsh.