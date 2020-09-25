Rowan Atkinson Rumoured To Play Hitler In Peaky Blinders

Rowan Atkinson Universal Pictures/ITV

Rowan Atkinson is rumoured to be playing Adolf Hitler in Peaky Blinders‘ sixth season.

While famed for acting the halfwit in Mr. Bean and Johnny English, Atkinson is a fiercely talented performer with a deft wit. For evidence, look to his work in Blackadder or his earlier ‘The Devil’s Welcome’ sketch.

The fifth season of BBC’s hugely popular period drama looked at the rise of fascism via Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin). With its timeline cruising towards World War II, Atkinson’s casting as Hitler wouldn’t be surprising.

At the time of writing, nobody from the BBC, cast or crew has confirmed whether Atkinson has officially joined the show. However, rumours have been furiously circulating about the actor’s involvement as the Nazi leader.

An initial claim from @netflxdiaries on Twitter has seen the rumour spread like wildlife, alongside images of Atkinson in his detective series Maigret. While it should be taken with a pinch of salt, Atkinson’s casting would be great cause for excitement.

Rowan Atkinson Maigret ITV

The response has been vastly positive, with one user writing on Reddit: ‘I think this is spectacular casting, one of those picks that you wouldn’t have made yourself but makes incredible sense once you hear about it.’

They added: ‘Atkinson is a cracking actor who was able to play every point on the emotional compass in short order in Blackadder. Mr. Bean just paid the bills, because it’s almost silent theatre it was incredibly easy to sell every where before that was really a thing.’

Rowan Atkinson Maigret 2 ITV

One user commented: ‘Holy f*ck that would be an incredible departure for him if true,’ to which another replied: ‘No it wouldn’t. Sure, he’s known primarily as a comic actor but he has done serious drama with the Maigret series of detective stories.’

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘This could be the biggest casting coup of our time. Rowan Atkinson is mighty underrated. People can’t seem to see beyond Mr. Bean, Johnny English and Blackadder.’

Claflin recently told Digital Spy how much he ‘thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed being a part of series five’ and while he can’t yet confirm his return, he’s ‘growing the tache out already… I’m ready now, so we’ll see’.

Peaky Blinders Sam Claflin BBC

He added: ‘It’s such a juicy role, and it’s such a juicy time in history. To have the opportunity to kind of explore that further would be amazing. But as far as I’m aware, there is still an intention of shooting series six.’

Due to production delays caused by the current pandemic, Peaky Blinders‘ sixth season won’t be released until 2021/2022. The first five seasons are available to stream on Netflix now.