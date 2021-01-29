Royal Documentary Banned By The Queen 50 Years Ago Leaks On YouTube BBC

Getting a close look at the lives of the British monarch is pretty difficult, but a sealed away documentary that revealed their lives has resurfaced after 50 years which is attracting a lot of interest.

For some, The Crown may not give enough gritty insight into the lives of the monarchy. Those who are hungry for more information about the royal family were briefly treated to a YouTube video which showed a documentary of the royals. The 50-year-old documentary has now been removed, but many expect it to resurface.

The documentary originally aired in 1969 to 350 million viewers, but the Queen asked the BBC to remove it and shelf the film permanently.

Queen Elizabeth II marks centenary of burial of Unknown Warrior PA Images

Richard Cawston made the documentary after the royal family asked for a programme that would give the public a view into their life. The programme contained Prince Charles waterskiing, cycling and fishing as well as the family having a barbecue. Filmed over the course of 12 months, the documentary managed to capture 43 hours of footage of the family going about their daily activities.

It is unclear why her majesty wanted the documentary removed from the public eye, but this appears to be a position that they have maintained.

A royal source has spoken to The Telegraph about the leaked documentary:

This is a matter for the BBC. From time to time, things pop up on the internet that should not be there. We will assume it’s going to be taken down.

Queen Elizabeth II PA Images

The YouTube upload of the documentary was quickly seen by thousands of people before it was taken down for a copyright issue. Going forward, it may be difficult to stop the distribution of the video as people download the content and share it.

Despite the royals placing the responsibility to stop the distribution of the film on the BBC, the broadcaster has noted that it will be difficult now that it is online.

A BBC source stated:

We always exercise our copyright where we can. However, it is notoriously difficult to chase these things down on YouTube once they are out there. Anybody can download it and you just end up chasing your tail.

It seems that the documentary may be distributed again regardless of the monarch’s wishes. However, it is evident that the royal family and the BBC will do everything they can to minimise the reach of the material.

