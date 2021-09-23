Royal Navy Gives Daniel Craig Honorary Rank The Same As James Bond

Alamy/Royal Navy

The Royal Navy has given Daniel Craig the same rank as James Bond ahead of the release of No Time To Die.

On September 30, Craig’s record-breaking tenure as the world’s best secret agent will come to an end in his final movie in the role. Between Apple TV’s documentary and fans sharing their favourite scenes from his time as Bond, it’s going to be an emotional finale for one of the best actors to hold the title.

To mark the upcoming release of No Time To Die, the Royal Navy has appointed Craig the same rank as his on-screen icon.

The 53-year-old is now officially an honorary commander in the service. While the character’s naval chops haven’t really been explored in Craig’s block of movies – No Time To Die does appear to have scenes at sea – James Bond is also a commander in Ian Fleming’s spy novels.

‘I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service,’ Commander Craig said.

First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin, Britain’s highest-ranking naval officer, also said, ‘Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years, a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe,’ as per AFP.

‘That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself.’

Lieutenant Commander Frances Bond, stationed at the Royal Navy’s headquarters in Portsmouth, met Craig before he was given the rank. ‘I’ve had my fair share of light-hearted banter from colleagues over being a real-life Bond but I never imagined I would actually one day get to meet the actor who played him,’ the commander said.

No Time To Die finally hits UK cinemas on September 30.