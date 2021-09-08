Royal Navy Reveals How Accurate Vigil Actually Is

BBC

BBC’s Vigil is the series we had all been waiting for after Line of Duty ended, with a stellar cast and, of course, the man himself Martin Compston; but how accurate is the submarine series?

The series, which first premiered on BBC One on Sunday August 29, is set onboard a patrolling nuclear submarine and features an impressive line-up of actors, from Doctor Foster‘s Suranne Jones and Line of Duty‘s Martin Compston, to Peep Show‘s Paterson Joseph and Sex Education‘s Connor Swindells.

However, while the series has gripped viewers right from episode one, making dreaded Sunday nights before a week of work 10 times more bearable, how accurate is the programme in it’s depiction of a navy submarine? Warning, small spoilers ahead, so turn away now if you’re not up to date.

David Lovell, a former submariner, who served in the Royal Navy for 23 years, told Metro his thoughts on the accuracy of the hit series. Lovell worked on both ship submersible ballistic nuclear boats (SSBN) like HMS Vigil, and submersible ship nuclear boats (SSN), without nuclear missiles, also known as hunter-killers.

He reached the rank of lieutenant commander, which means he was second in command (known as ‘XO’), similarly to Adam James who stars as Lt Cdr Mark Prentice in the series.

Lovell said the ‘commanding officer would not call his XO a pr*ck in front of the Coxwain or any other crew member’. ‘It’s not good for morale or crew cohesion’, he commented, of which there seems to be little onboard HMS Vigil.

Lovell noted that, while the situations aren’t entirely unrealistic, the series has certainly used some creative licence to enhance the drama.

Lovell said the ‘primary aim of the vessel, whilst on patrol, is to remain undetected. Undetected by any – hostile or friendly – ship, submarine, aircraft, radar, sonar, non-acoustic system, satellite, passing yacht or cargo vessel. Nothing’.

He said, therefore, the opening scenes of the first episode were unrealistic, due to how a boat like Vigil would never be in waters where fishing vessels were due to them being relatively shallow and confined, and ‘not ideal for a massive submarine that wants to stay hidden’.

However, trawlers have been known to be dragged by submarines before. In November 1990, a trawler called Antares had its nets snagged by HMS Trenchant in the Bute Sound, near the west coast of Scotland. It took place during a submarine command exercise and the crew of the trawler died as a result of the incident.

So Lovell explained that the dragging of such a fishing vessel in the series is ‘realistic’. Although Lovell called out the actions which proceeded the incident in the series, in which the commander doesn’t surface and transmit for a fishing vessel incident, but does for Compston’s character’s death.

He said:

To suggest an SSBN, apparently on patrol, witnesses the event and then conducts a helicopter transfer in broad daylight and transmits two radio messages in the knowledge that an enemy submarine might be around is laughable – at least to all submariners. If the SSBN is compromised, then the nuclear deterrent is compromised.

Lovell’s main issue with Vigil is this moment; that the captain breaks patrol etiquette for the death of Craig Burke but doesn’t use the opportunity to also address the incident with the fishing vessel and the suspicions he has about being tracked by another submarine. ‘Now, if you’re going to transmit, you might as well tell them everything you know. Because otherwise, you’ve got to go back and transmit again,’ he said.

A source from the Royal Navy told the Mirror that, if someone does die onboard a submarine, the body would be ‘lifted and put in the fridge, not a torpedo tube like on Vigil, photographs are also taken as it’s classified as a crime scene’. However, they confirmed that the submarine would stay at sea despite the death if on an active patrol. Lovell also confirmed this, saying the patrol is a ‘bigger priority than the investigation of a death on board’, agreeing with Newsome’s resistance.

Elsewhere, Lovell said it would not be possible to spray chemicals on the boat, which Silva does to try and test for the presence of blood at the crime scene as part of her investigation. ‘The atmosphere is recycled continuously, filtered and monitored,’ he said.

Furthermore, Lovell notes how the reactor scram would have not been quite so dramatic in real life. ‘The submarine will come to a shallower depth, on battery power, and reduce electrical power until main nuclear power is restored,’ he explained, adding that red lights cause more panic then necessary, while in reality the situation is ‘very controlled’.

Vigil continues on BBC One on Sunday August 12 and is available to catch up on BBC iPlayer