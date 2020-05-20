Ruby Rose Quits Batwoman, Role To Be Recast
Ruby Rose has announced her decision to quit the CW’s Batwoman, for reasons which are as of yet unclear.
Warner Bros. and the CW remain committed to a second season, with a new actor playing Kate Kane/Batwoman.
The show made history as the first live-action superhero series to have a gay lead character.
Rose, 34, has made a statement concerning her ‘very difficult’ decision:
This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.
I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.
Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.
In a joint statement, Warner Bros. TV, the CW and Berlanti Productions thanked Rose for contributing to the success of the first season:
The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.
Talk has now turned to who will wear the cowl next season, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz emerging as the fan favourite.
Beatriz herself appears to show an interest in the role, tweeting, ‘*reads everything about Batwoman’ before adding, ‘legit did dye my hair red last month’.
UNILAD wishes Ruby Rose all the best as she moves on from the show.
Batwoman airs Sunday nights at 9pm on E4 and is available to watch on All4.
Topics: Film and TV, Batwoman, Gotham City, Kate Kane, Ruby Rose, Stephanie Beatriz
Credits @iamstephbeatz/Twitter
@iamstephbeatz/Twitter