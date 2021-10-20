unilad
Ruby Rose Reveals Reason Why She Left Batwoman In Explosive Posts

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Oct 2021 16:15
Ruby Rose Reveals Reason Why She Quit Batwoman In Explosive Posts Warner Bros./Alamy

Australian actor Ruby Rose has revealed the reason she left Batwoman in a series of revealing Instagram posts. 

The Orange Is The New Black star sparked speculation when she left the CW show last year ahead of its second series, after having spent the first in the starring role of Kate Kane and making history by portraying the first gay character to lead a live-action superhero series.

Rose was replaced by Javicia Leslie, and at the time many suggested the reason for her departure may have been to do with the serious injuries she suffered on set in 2019, when her spinal chord was almost severed by two herniated discs in her neck.

Ruby Rose in Batwoman (Alamy)Alamy

More than a year on, Rose has now shared new insights about her departure, claiming she experienced unsafe and hostile working conditions while on the show.

The actor named Batwoman producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter, as well as Warner Bros. executives and co-stars Dougray Scott and Camrus Johnson in her story, in which she claimed she was forced to go back to work quickly after suffering her injuries, with implications the crew would lose their jobs if she didn’t oblige.

In the posts on her Instagram Story, she wrote:

Dear CW […] enough is enough. I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so that what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.

Ruby Rose discusses departure from Batwoman (Ruby Rose/Instagram)Ruby Rose/Instagram

Rose alleged that showrunner Caroline Dries only visited the set four times a year, and that she urged creators to finish the series during the coronavirus outbreak, when other productions were shutting down.

The actor made further allegations about other injuries experienced on set, including a woman who was ‘left quadriplegic’ and a man who had ‘third degree burns over his whole body’, and slammed the network for failing to offer therapy to help those affected.

After leaving the show, Rose alleged Warner Bros. Television chief Peter Roth hired a private investigator to find out information about her and fired them ‘as soon as the report didn’t fit [his] narrative’. Roth was also accused of having inappropriate relationships with young women.

Ruby Rose discusses departure from Batwoman (Ruby Rose/Instagram)Ruby Rose/Instagram

Rose shared footage from her surgery and claimed she has ‘enough documentation to make a one-hour documentary’ about her time on the show. She indicated the show’s producers were responsible for her multiple injuries after she was told getting an X-ray for her damaged ribs would cause a delay to filming.

The actor also alleged Warner Bros. forced her to film a video announcement to say she would not be attending Comic Con International in San Diego, and that she was told to try and hide the scar on her neck in the video. If she did not accept those terms, Warner Bros. reportedly threatened to stay silent about her absence from the event, which came as a result of her injury, and leave fans to be disappointed.

Ruby Rose discusses departure from Batwoman (Ruby Rose/Instagram)Ruby Rose/Instagram

In a lengthy statement, Rose wrote: ‘So, in closing, please to my dear, dear fans, stop asking if I will return to that awful show. I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head…NOR DID I QUIT.’

The CW does not appear to have publicly responded to Rose’s allegations at the time of writing, October 20.

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

