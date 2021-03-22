unilad
Rudy Giuliani Tried To Get Borat Crew Arrested For Extortion, Producer Says

by : Cameron Frew on : 22 Mar 2021 11:57
Rudy Giuliani attempted to get the crew on Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm arrested for extortion, according to the producer. 

Following the return of Kazakhstan’s number one reporter, inevitable controversy ensued. However, most of the heat centred around the former New York mayor and a contentious scene in a hotel with Sacha Baron Cohen’s co-star Maria Bakalova, where he’s seen ‘tucking in his shirt’.

In the immediate fallout of the ‘interview’, with the two stars running out of the hotel, Giuliani tried and failed to take legal action against the movie’s team.

It was revealed by producer Monica Levinson on Saturday, March 20, while speaking at the Producers Guild of America panel.

As per NME, she explained, ‘He claimed we were trying to extort him at the time, which we didn’t ask for anything. He called all of his New York City cops and said extortion, which was a federal crime. Very smart to bring that up.’

Police didn’t arrest the crew, but they were locked out of the hotel suite where the scene was being filmed – fortunately, they had already secured the footage. ‘That’s always out first, we would hide tapes in our pants. There’s always ways to make sure we got out the data,’ Levinson said.

Giuliani earlier defended the scene, tweeting, ‘The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.’

