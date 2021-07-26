Rufio From Hook Star Shares Touching Robin Williams Tribute

Tri-Star Pictures

Robin Williams’ Hook co-star has shared a tribute to the late actor on what would have been his 70th birthday.

Dante Basco, who played Rufio in the cult-favourite 1991 movie, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and some of his family with the comedian on the set of the film, explaining just how important meeting Williams had been.

‘I just wanted to say Happy Birthday to #RobinWilliams. This is a picture on the Sony lot during shooting when my brothers & cousin came to visit & we gave him a hat we made at Compton Indoor swap meet,’ Basco, now 45, wrote in a caption.

‘We embroidered the name of our crew we created after watching #DeadPoetsSociety, it was the address of the garage we all lived in together growing up, ‘13607 1/2.’ We wrote poems and raps and tried to live like they did in the movie & ‘suck the marrow out of life.’ He’ll never know how much he’s impacted my life… O captain, my captain… You are the Pan!’

Basco had previously spoken to Comic Book about what a role model Williams had been, describing working with the actor and the other stars of Hook as being ‘in the presence of greatness.’

Williams, who starred in Hook as an adult Peter Pan, would have turned 70 on July 21. The legendary comedian passed away in 2014.

To mark the occasion of his birthday, Williams’ son, Zak, led tributes to the star with his own post on Instagram, writing ‘Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us. Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!’