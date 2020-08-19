Rumoured Kylo Ren Spinoff Could Be A Force Awakens Prequel
Star Wars fans could be getting an insight into Kylo Ren’s earlier years as rumours suggest a Force Awakens prequel is in the works.
The news comes from Kessel Run Transmissions, which offers the ‘latest and greatest Star Wars news’ through its YouTube page and weekly podcast.
It’s unclear what sources shared these industry secrets, but host Corey Van Dyke revealed on Twitter that he’d heard ‘Ben Solo is a character Lucasfilm wants to further develop,’ and that a spinoff is ‘definitely being worked on’.
Star Wars fans will know Ben Solo went on to become Kylo Ren, so it seems most likely that any development on the character would take place through a prequel to the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Van Dyke wrote:
We don’t know if this is a series or movie, but it’s definitely being worked on. We also don’t know if this is pre-[The Force Awakens] or post-[The Rise Of Skywalker], but if I were to guess I’d say pre-[The Force Awakens].
Again, this is in early development.
The big thing here is LFL is very aware of Ben’s popularity and they do want to continue his story in some form.
Van Dyke said Kessel Run Transmissions had not heard anything about whether Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver would be attached to the project, suggesting the title could even be an animated series. Alternatively, another actor could be brought in to portray a young Ben Solo in a live-action project.
The spin-off is likely to be part of Lucasfilm’s attempts to rectify the Star Wars franchise after many fans were left disappointed with the release of The Rise of Skywalker. New projects such as The Mandalorian are being used to expand the franchise, and Ben Solo’s story could offer key insight to Kylo Ren’s history.
