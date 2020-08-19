Rumoured Kylo Ren Spinoff Could Be A Force Awakens Prequel

We don’t know if this is a series or movie, but it’s definitely being worked on. We also don’t know if this is pre-[The Force Awakens] or post-[The Rise Of Skywalker], but if I were to guess I’d say pre-[The Force Awakens].

Again, this is in early development.

The big thing here is LFL is very aware of Ben’s popularity and they do want to continue his story in some form.