RuPaul's Drag Race Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dies Age 34 chichidevayneofficial/Instagram

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has died aged 34.

The drag queen, who appeared in two seasons of the hit show, had revealed in August that she’d been been diagnosed with pneomonia following a lung infection. While she was discharged from hospital in July, she was readmitted earlier this month, before passing away yesterday, August 20.

DeVayne, whose non-stage name was Zavion Davenport, appeared on both season eight of the show and season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars.

Her death was confirmed by World of Wonder, the production team behind Drag Race, which tweeted: ‘We’re heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today. Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met. Rest in power, Chi Chi.’

On the show’s official Twitter account, RuPaul wrote:

I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to her.

Tributes from fans and former contestants have been pouring in overnight, with Drag Race All-Stars‘ fifth season winner Shea Couleé tweeting: ‘I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over.’

Ongina, a contestant on the show’s first season, wrote: ‘Rest in Power Angel! Seriously one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. Zavion Davenport Chi Chi DeVayne we will miss you!’

DeVayne first appeared on Drag Race in 2016, impressing the judges with her lip syncing and sense of humour. She finished fourth in season eight of the show, and in 2018 she came eighth in the third season of spinoff show All Stars.