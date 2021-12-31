Rupert Grint Reveals He Wore Fat Suit In One Harry Potter Scene
Rupert Grint has spoken out about how he had to wear a fat suit in one of the scenes in the Harry Potter films.
In the highly-anticipated reunion to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise, the 33-year-old discussed some of the costume cupboard choices that were made for him for his role as Ron Weasley.
Joined by Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, the iconic trio are set to reminisce on their time filming, including growing up on set, wacky hairstyles, and Grint’s costume requiring that he wear a fat suit for one of the film’s final scenes.
In the epilogue to the series, which shows Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron all grown-up, and sending their own children off to school on the Hogwarts Express, Grint explained how he was made to wear a fat suit.
Radcliffe joked how Grint really ‘went for it’, with Watson agreeing that he indeed ‘went all in’ and her being ‘so proud’ of him for it.
Reflecting on his time growing up on set, Grint stated:
No one else could really quite understand what we experienced. It was a very unique thing.
I think David Jakes used to describe us as astronauts, because no one else has really experienced this on this scale and we’ll be kind of forever bonded by that.
Watson reflected how ‘some of the sweetest’ memories she had of the trio was them all ‘just knowing we sort of needed to take care of each other’.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to hit screens on January 1, 2022, and you can catch it on HBO Max or watch in the UK on Sky and stream on NOW with an Entertainment Membership from New Year’s Day.
