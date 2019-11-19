Rupert Grint ‘Saw Sparks’ Between Emma Watson And Tom Felton During Harry Potter Filming

PA

Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley may have ended up together in Hogwarts – but outside the Harry Potter world, Emma Watson reportedly had sparks with her Slytherin co-star.

The Gryffindor couple’s romance blossomed over the course of eight magical movies – however, according to Rupert Grint (who played the beloved Ron), Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) had more of a chance off-set.

Potterheads may have shipped Hermione and Ron (can’t believe I just wrote that), but apparently there were ‘sparks’ between Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

Watson, 29, and Felton, 32 – who played Hermione and Draco respectively – have reportedly remained close since they capped off their days of witchcraft and wizardry.

Earlier in August this year, Tom shared a snap on Instagram of him teaching Emma to play guitar in South Africa.

Now, their former Hogwarts cohort has well and truly dobbed them in. According to Rupert Grint, there was a bit of a ‘playground romance’ between them in their teens.

Warner Bros.

The 31-year-old told Entertainment Tonight said he didn’t want to stir up any rumours before proceeding to stir up a fat rumour.

Grint, who is set to M Night Shyamalan’s new Apple TV+ series The Servant, said:

There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark. But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance.

The former Weasley is currently in a relationship with Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress Georgia Groome.

PA

Tom, on the other hand, split from long-term girlfriend Jade Gordon in 2016 – and recently showed his support for Watson, who claims she’s not single, she’s ‘self-partnered‘.

Felton told the MailOnline:

I’m in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered. It’s always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner or whatever. She’s an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it’s always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future.

The actors are more than likely just close friends after years of filming together – however, Watson did confirm a few years ago that she had a ‘terrible crush’ on Felton.

Warner Bros.

The actor and activist said on The Jonathan Ross Show back in 2012:

Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton. We love a bad guy and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard. And that just did it, really. He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool.

Wow.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]