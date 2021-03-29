Russell Crowe Has Joined The Cast Of Thor: Love And Thunder

PA Images/Marvel Studios

Russell Crowe has just joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, joining Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

Crowe’s role in the sequel is currently being kept under wraps, and the original plan had been to surprise fans upon the release, as was the case with Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok.

However, after recent photos of Crowe, 56, hanging out with cast members in Sydney, Australia were widely shared, his involvement has now been confirmed by Deadline.

Insider sources have reportedly told Deadline that Crowe’s involvement is among many surprises to come out of the upcoming movie. It’s understood that Damon has also been confirmed as reprising his cameo role from Thor: Ragnarok.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the plot for the hotly anticipated sequel is being kept firmly under wraps at the time of writing.

Fans are already expressing excitement about this surprise casting, with one person suggesting that Crowe could be set to play one of Thor’s brothers.

Another fan tweeted:

Just when you thought the cast couldn’t get any better.

Crowe, who is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ George Freeman and Goodman Genow, has recently been tapped to star opposite Zac Efron in Peter Farrelly’s upcoming The Greatest Beer Run Ever. He has also recently been seen in the thriller Unhinged.

We cannot wait to find out more…

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release May 6, 2022.