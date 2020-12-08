Russo Brothers Want Extraction’s Sequel To Spawn A Whole Cinematic Universe

Russo Bros Want Extraction's Sequel To Spawn A Whole Cinematic Universe Netflix

While we already know a sequel to Extraction is in the works, it turns out the Russo brothers have much bigger plans.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who wrote the action film starring Chris Hemsworth, have plans to turn the sequel into a whole cinematic universe.

Given their experience within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if there’s anyone who could turn a movie into a universe, it’s the Russo brothers.

‘I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters,’ Joe Russo told Collider.

‘So, if you’re interested in David Harbour’s character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie.’

Now, this is a huge spoiler if you’ve not already seen Extraction, but the film ends with both Harbour’s character Gasper and Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake supposedly dying. Of course, in ordinary circumstances that would massively hinder the potential to create any follow up films, particularly surrounding those characters.

However, the beauty of a cinematic universe is the Russo brothers can get around it by creating sequels, which could potentially involve other characters.

Joe explained:

We’re trying to find more interesting ways to tell these stories and cross-pollinate them. We’re big fans of just forging new paths in narrative. Can we go backwards and forwards at the same time? Can things that happened in the past affect the movies in the present? What are new ways to tell those stories? And can we see different points of view? Every antagonist is the protagonist in their own story, so can we see their point of view? How do they perceive the world? What makes them empathetic?

‘I think what makes that a compelling element to the Extraction universe is it is a global franchise telling global stories, and we’d like to diversify the point of view in those movies,’ he added.

Given that Extraction was Netflix’s most-watched original movie ever, I think a lot of people are going to be happy about this.