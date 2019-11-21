Russo Brothers Developing Superhero Movie With Keanu Reeves

PA

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are developing another superhero movie – with none other than John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

The Russo brothers didn’t really take a break after helming the biggest film of all time. Keen to get their production company AGBO off the ground, they’ve attached themselves to a bunch of new, exciting projects.

However, one that’s got everyone curious is Past Midnight, a Netflix superhero feature set to star Reeves in the lead role. What’s going on with that?

Regretfully, it’s not even close to production yet. Initially announced a couple of years ago, the pair have (clearly) been too busy to offer much attention to it.

However, in a new interview with Inverse, the blockbuster duo confirmed it’s still being kicked around – it’s just in a ‘formative stage’.

Joe Russo said:

Past Midnight’s still in a very formative stage. So it’s probably not best to talk about it yet, but it is a fascinating script.

One could argue Reeves has played two superheroes already – John Wick is an immensely talented assassin, and The Matrix’s Neo defies all notions of what we know to be possible.

Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige confirmed back in June this year Reeves is considered for everything the MCU puts out – it’s evident that, like the rest of the world, film studios are enamoured with the ‘breathtaking’ actor.

Feige told ComicBook:

We talk to him for almost every film we make. We talk to Keanu Reeves about… I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.

The Russo brothers’ first project in a post-Endgame world, 21 Bridges – on which they served as producers, with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman starring – hits cinemas this Friday, November 22.

They’re currently filming Cherry, a Tom Holland star vehicle set to be a dark, troubling drama even further outside their superhero pedigree.

The official synopsis reads:

An Army medic who has returned from Iraq dealing with an opioid addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder begins robbing banks.

Based on Nico Walker’s New York Times bestselling novel, Anthony Russo said ‘it’s about as gritty as movies get’.

He added:

If you read the book, it’s a story about the opioid crisis that involves the Iraq war, PTSD, heroin addiction, Oxycontin addiction, bank robbing. It’s a very intense film and Tom Holland is absolutely bringing it every day. We’re so impressed with his performance in this movie. It will be a very intense film. It’s also a very artful film, and it’s about a very important subject matter that doesn’t seem to be getting addressed properly: the opioid crisis.

The siblings’ directorial follow-up has a stacked cast, with It’s Bill Skarsgard, Midsommar’s Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Ciara Bravo, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini and Kyle Harvey making up the ensemble.

