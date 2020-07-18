Russo Brothers Say Their Secret Wars Film Would Be Biggest MCU Film Ever

Russo Bros Say Their Secret Wars Film Would Be Biggest MCU Film Ever Marvel Studios

Step aside Endgame, because the Russo brothers think they’d be able to create the biggest MCU film ever if they were to tackle a Secret Wars movie.

Advert

It’s a bold claim from the directing duo, whose most recent Avengers film was dubbed the ‘most ambitious crossover event in history’, but I suppose it wouldn’t be quite as impressive if they bragged about creating the second biggest MCU film ever.

Joe and Anthony Russo haven’t made any deals with Marvel to create a Secret Wars film, but considering the comic book series is a fan favourite I’m sure an epic, big-screen adaptation would go down a treat.

Secret Wars has had two storylines in Marvel Comics, with the original arriving in 1984 and telling the story of a cosmic entity known as the Beyonder, who gathered a range of heroes and villains to Battleworld to see who would win in a fight of good against evil.

Advert

An update followed in 2015, detailing the destruction of multiple universes and featuring the likes of Doctor Doom, Doctor Strange, Nick Fury, Iron Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy and She-Hulk.

Doctor Strange Marvel Studios

The Russo brothers have been talking about tackling Secret Wars for years, and they further discussed their love for the story in an interview with BroBible, with Joe recalling reading the comic when he was 10 or 11 years old and enjoying the ‘scale of getting all of the heroes together’.

He said:

It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together. I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo Brothers PA Images

The director went on to say that he and his brother enjoy working with ‘complicated relationships between heroes and villains’, saying: ‘We like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars.’

Joe added that their ability to execute a film on the scale of Infinity War was ‘directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale.’

Advert

Anthony reiterated exactly how big a Secret Wars film would be, as he added:

It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.

Though the comments are all hypothetical at the moment, the Russo brothers’ success with the Infinity Saga puts them in good stead to create another incredible MCU film. Hopefully their dream to create Secret Wars will come to fruition.