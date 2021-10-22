Rust And The Crow Are Just A Few Films To Have Cost Lives In Recent Years

Alamy/Miramax

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a crew member on the set of Rust, however, it is just one of multiple films that have cost lives in recent years.

Baldwin injured the film’s director, Joel Souza, and fatally shot the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, when he accidentally fired a prop gun on Thursday, October 21.

However, Rust is not the only film which has seen such devastation and loss, with other movies such as The Crow, Top Gun and Midnight Rider having seen similar travesties occur on their sets.

Alamy

In Bond film For Your Eyes Only, stuntman Paolo Rigon was killed after becoming trapped under a sleigh he had been driving, Newsweek reports. The course was subsequently shortened, not only because of Rigon’s death but American bobsledder James Morgan also being killed on the same track.

In 1982, a helicopter crash killed two children and actor Vic Morrow on-set for Twilight Zone: The Movie. The scene was being filmed in Santa Clarita, California, and involved explosions. Debris from the explosions rose in the air, damaging the helicopter and causing the crash, People reports. Director John Landis was among five people who were eventually acquitted over charges of involuntary manslaughter.

In 1986, Top Gun saw the loss of a life, when stunt pilot Art Scholl’s plane was unable to maintain altitude and crashed into the Pacific Ocean. Scholl had been doing an inverted spin to gain aerial photographs and while debris from the crash was recovered, his body was never found.

In 1994, during filming of The Crow, star Brandon Lee was killed after he was fatally struck in the abdomen by a small explosive device used to simulate gunfire. According to People, the incident was a result of an accidental oversight by the movie’s prop department and in a later investigation the crew were found to have been negligent.

Paramount Pictures

Another stunt man died in action movie XXX in 2002. Harry O’Connor was Vin Diesel’s stunt double in the action film and died when filming a paragliding scene. O’Connor broke his neck on the second take after he collided with Palacky Bridge in Prague. A total of 500 stuntmen were involved in the film and director Rob Cohen said ‘they make their living through danger’, which ‘most of the time’ is ‘all right’, but that sometimes ‘unfortunately, it isn’t’.

The death of Heath Ledger is most remembered in association with The Dark Knight, released in 2008. However, stuntman Conway Wickliffe was killed during the film’s production. He died in a car crash after colliding with a tree on set.

Camera assistant Sarah Jones was killed by a train on the set of Midnight Rider: The Gregg Allman Story in 2014. Director Randall Miller pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and spent one year in jail.

Warner Bros. Pictures

In 2017, allegations arose over the death of a stunt woman on the set of Deadpool 2, with people claiming that S.J. Harris had not been ready to perform a stunt due to having not worked on a film shoot before. She had allegedly crashed the bike twice prior to the fatal accident.

