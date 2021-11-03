Rust Armourer’s Attorneys Looking At ‘Possibility Of Sabotage’ In Fatal Shooting Incident
The attorneys of armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are looking at the ‘possibility of sabotage’ following the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.
Hutchins died after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a ‘prop gun’ during rehearsals on the set of upcoming western film Rust. Director Joel Souza was also shot in the shoulder during the tragic firearms mishap, and was later released from hospital.
Gutierrez-Reed, 24, was one of four individuals who handled the gun before Baldwin fired it. Because of this, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza has said the investigation is largely focused on Gutierrez-Reed as well as on how a live round made its way onto the set.
Speaking on the Today show alongside fellow attorney Robert Gorence, Jason Bowles claimed Gutierrez-Reed, 24, had loaded the gun used by Baldwin from a box of ammo that should have only contained dummy rounds.
Bowles, a former federal prosecutor, said:
We know there was a live round in a box of dummy rounds that shouldn’t have been there – at least one live round. We’re assuming somebody put the live round in that box – which, if you think about that, the person who put the live round in the box of dummy rounds had to have the purpose of sabotaging the set.
There’s no other reason that you would do that – that you would mix that live round in with a dummy round.
Gorence and Bowles went on to allege that, as the ammunition had been left unattended for approximately two hours between 11.00am and 1.00pm on the day of shooting, a disgruntled crew member could have had the opportunity to place a live round inside the box of dummy rounds.
Bowles alleged:
I believe that somebody who would do that would want to sabotage the set, want to prove a point, want to say that they’re disgruntled, they’re unhappy.
And we know that people had already walked up to set the day before, and they had been and then they’re unhappy.
Concerns were raised about safety measures by crew members working on the set of Rust prior to the tragedy, with some having reportedly walked off set shortly beforehand.
Grievances included fears over producers allegedly not adhering to gun safety procedures, coronavirus protocols and other important health and safety measures.
