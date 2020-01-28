unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Ruth Jones And James Corden Tease Gavin & Stacey Return

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 28 Jan 2020 08:01
Gavin and Stacey returnGavin and Stacey returnBBC

The hit Gavin & Stacey Christmas special was watched by a whopping 18.5 million people, so it’s understandable the show’s creators, Ruth Jones and James Corden, have teased there might be another episode. 

Advert

The British comedy first hit the small screen in 2007 and, after finishing three years later, there was a huge nine year gap between the final episode and Christmas special.

With it’s much anticipated return, the Christmas special was apparently watched for a combined 707,889 hours on the BBC iPlayer between Christmas day and December 29, making it the most watched comedy programme since Only Fools and Horses in 2002.

Gavin and Stacey returnGavin and Stacey returnPA images

Following the success of its return, Ruth Jones and James Corden have now hinted there may be a follow up episode, which wouldn’t be surprising given the massive cliffhanger the Christmas special ended on.

Advert

Speaking to Metro, the duo said: 

It’s mind-blowing that so many people watched our show – we still can’t get our heads around it, what a massive compliment.

We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next.

So it seems they’ve got more to say… which is welcome news, as we need to know what Smithy said after that cliffhanger – I can’t go on living my life without knowing!

Gavin and Stacey returnGavin and Stacey returnPA images

Adorably, the comedy pair actually watched the show’s debut together on Christmas day.

In a tweeted sharing a picture of them both, Cordon said: 

We had to be together to watch it go out tonight!Gavin and Stacey is a show about friendship and family. Tonight’s show has been a labour of love from start to finish and we hope you enjoy it.Wherever you are and whatever you’re doing.Happy Christmas from us both #GavinandStacey

Advert

The majority of the original cast returned for the much anticipated return of Gavin & Stacey last year including Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon and Melanie Waters.

Speaking to The Sun earlier this month, Joanna Page – who plays Stacey – said she’d ‘put money’ on there being a follow up episode.

The 42-year-old said:

If I had to put a bet on it I would say yes [to there being another series] – but I have no idea if it is coming back.

I thought we would never do it again, I spent 10 years telling people we were never doing it again, then suddenly we did the special!

But when I first read [the script] on my phone and got to the end I thought: ‘What! They can’t leave it like that!’

I want to know if Smithy is going to say yes, so they’ve got to do one.

It’s all the drama, Mick! I just love it!

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, BBC, Christmas, Gavin and Stacey, Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special, James Cordon, ruth jones, TV

Credits

The Sun and 1 other

  1. The Sun

    Gavin and Stacey’s Joanna Page has ‘put money on show returning’ and wants another holiday special

  2. The Metro

    James Corden and Ruth Jones tease Gavin And Stacey return as Christmas special becomes most-watched programme since 2008

 