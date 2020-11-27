Ruth Jones Shuts Downs Reports Of Gavin And Stacey Return BBC

Gavin and Stacey co-creator and star Ruth Jones has shut down reports of the show returning once more.

Fans of the beloved British series were given renewed hope this week when the BBC seemingly confirmed that new episodes were on the way, at some point in the future.

However, the writer and actor – who plays Nessa – says there are no plans to start writing new material, despite the broadcaster’s claims.

Jones discusses future prospects for the show while chatting to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on today’s This Morning, November 27.

She said, much to the disappointment of viewers: ‘There aren’t any plans to write anything. Obviously James [Corden] is in America and I’m in Wales. The joy of our last special is that if we never go back to Barry, we’ll always wonder what happened next.’

Jones added: ‘I quite like leaving it hanging. I’m sorry I don’t have any better news.’

Just this week, the BBC’s Charlotte Moore said: ‘[A new episode] wasn’t something that was going to happen this year… one day.’

Last year’s festive special left fans on the ultimate cliffhanger: not only did we never find out about the fishing trip, but Nessa proposed to Smithy.

One user wrote: ‘Ruth Jones… No No No! We need another episode of Gavin and Stacey as soon as possible…..please, please, please!’ Another fan tweeted: ‘Whoever said that they was doing a new load of Gavin and Stacey, I hope you stub your toe! Ruth Jones said it’s getting left as it is.’

Interestingly, Jones earlier indicated some semblance of hope for another return to Barry. Following the success of the Christmas episode, the pair said in a statement: ‘It’s mind blowing that so many people watched our show – we still can’t get our heads round it, what a massive compliment.’

They added: ‘We are indebted to the BBC for their incredible support but most importantly to those 18.5 million viewers for watching. We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next.’

Larry Lamb, who plays Gavin’s dad Mick, also told OK! Magazine: ‘I think it would be pretty cruel to leave us on that cliffhanger. After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more.’

There’ll likely be a petition calling for the return of Gavin and Stacey over the next few days. For now, you can watch the entire series on BBC iPlayer.