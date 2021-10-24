Ryan Gosling ‘Set To Star’ In New Barbie Film

@Barbie/Twitter/Alamy

Possibly joining Margot Robbie in an upcoming Barbie film, Ryan Gosling is ‘set to star’ opposite her as Ken.

With Greta Gerwig directing the movie and Margot Robbie not only starring as Barbie herself, but also helping produce the film, Ryan Gosling is rumoured to be joining the stellar cast as the male lead.

Advert 10

After reportedly initially turning down the part due to being too busy to commit, The Hollywood Reporter says the 40-year-old La La Land actor is in ‘final negotiations’ with the production.

Alamy

Sources told Deadline that Gosling’s role in the upcoming production is looking promising, with the studio apparently remaining ‘persistent with him being their only choice’ after a gap in his schedule also appeared.

The film’s script was co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, but little else is known about the plot surrounding kids’ favourite couple.

Advert 10

According to reports, the film is being produced by Mattel (Robbie Brenner and David Heyman), Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment production company (Tom Ackerley) and Warner Bros. too.

At the possible news of Gosling starring as Ken, fans have exploded with excitement online, however, some have suggested alternatives to the possible casting. One said: ‘Look me in the eye and tell me he isn’t the embodiment of Ken.’

Another commented:

Advert 10

James Marsden would’ve bodied that role.

A third wrote: ‘Was Zac Efron busy?’

As fans wait in anticipation for the confirmation as to which actor will take on the role, if you needed any more convincing that Reynolds should be that man, then take a look at a resurfaced video of the star aged 12, dancing his heart out in a purple sparkly top. Serious Ken vibes right there.