Ryan Murphy Announces American Horror Story Spin-Off FX

American Horror Story’s co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy is expanding its grisly world with a new anthology spin-off series: American Horror Stories.

Advert

The hit FX horror franchise will hopefully descend into its tenth twisted season later this year. Amid the strain of the outbreak on production, Murphy recently met with its huge cast over Zoom, sparking a surprise announcement on social media.

In an Instagram post, he unveiled plans for American Horror Stories, a spin-off made up of one-hour-long contained episodes.

Murphy has otherwise remained tight-lipped about his work within the world of AHS. While chatting to the cast – including Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Dylan McDermott – they ‘reminisced about the good times’ and discussed ‘when we will start filming the next season of the mothership’.

Advert

Season 10 of the mainline show has been put on pause for the moment due to the current pandemic. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Murphy said: ‘I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait ’til next year to shoot this one.’

He added:

A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show… you know, nobody so far has called me up and said: ‘OK, we have a plan to move forward for shooting.’ So until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don’t know.

Here’s what we do know: Paulson, Peters, Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross are all set to star in the tenth season. As for its theme, all we’ve been shown so far are Instagram teases by the ocean.

Murphy is a big fan of Culkin, who’s a newbie to the series. ‘I loved everything that he’s done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn’t worked in a while,’ he told E! News.

Murphy added:

Advert

So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK. [When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said: ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things.

Culkin was sold. ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play,’ he reportedly told Murphy. Right now though, we’ll just have to wait on Murphy to deliver further AHS-related updates – in the meantime, you can stream his new show Hollywood on Netflix.